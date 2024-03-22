Wedbush Comments on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$13.18 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$9.27 and a 12-month high of C$15.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

