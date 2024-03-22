Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Shares of Alvotech stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. Alvotech has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alvotech by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 180,440 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alvotech by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 523,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,662 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alvotech by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,450,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alvotech by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

