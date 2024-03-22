Virtu Financial’s (VIRT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

