Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nkarta

Nkarta Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.73. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,504,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Nkarta by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nkarta by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,083,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.