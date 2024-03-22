MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $146.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.94. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

