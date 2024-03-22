Barclays Lowers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $39.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 161.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Li Auto by 100.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,089 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $42,992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $50,178,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

