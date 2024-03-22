Analysts Set Expectations for Cummins Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.91.

Cummins Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $291.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.88. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

