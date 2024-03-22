Mitek Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mitek Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $583.00 million, a P/E ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4,261.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 718,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161,246 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 77.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 186,746 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 510,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 427.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 190,481 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.