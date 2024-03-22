Joule Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

