Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $743,000 Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

TCBI stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

