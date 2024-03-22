First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FTQI)

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTQI opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $170.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth $409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 135.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.