KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home Stock Down 2.0 %

KB Home stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. KB Home has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

