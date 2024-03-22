KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
KB Home Stock Down 2.0 %
KB Home stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. KB Home has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $72.00.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 10.88%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
