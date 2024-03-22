Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Sells C$46,446.75 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7080232 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.50.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

