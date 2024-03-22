Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Sells C$46,446.75 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7080232 EPS for the current year.
Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBM
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.