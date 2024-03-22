1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 469,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333,326 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 294.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 79,092 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,625,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

