iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

