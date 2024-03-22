1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $178.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

