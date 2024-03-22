Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lowered by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,476 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

