1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 8,463 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $207.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

