DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

