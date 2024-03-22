Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ODDS stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $881,200.00, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -1.41. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.

Get Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 46.22% of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.