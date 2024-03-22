Cash Converters International Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CCV)

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28.

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second-hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Personal Finance, Vehicle Financing, Store Operations, New Zealand, and UK segments. The Personal Finance segment provides personal loans.

