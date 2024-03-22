iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on March 27th

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2249 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $225.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $131.53 and a one year high of $240.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15,330.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 469,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 466,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,585,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares during the period.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

