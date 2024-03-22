Lycopodium Limited (LYL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Lycopodium’s previous interim dividend of $0.36.

Lycopodium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Lycopodium alerts:

Insider Activity at Lycopodium

In other news, insider Peter De Leo sold 50,000 shares of Lycopodium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.85 ($8.45), for a total value of A$642,500.00 ($422,697.37). 39.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lycopodium Company Profile

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lycopodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycopodium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.