JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 65,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 49,832 shares.The stock last traded at $89.29 and had previously closed at $89.11.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $820,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

