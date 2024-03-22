Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:RNSC)

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

RNSC opened at $28.53 on Friday. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

