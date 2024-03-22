Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $239.05

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $239.05 and last traded at $238.93, with a volume of 11820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.95.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

