Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Sells $64,558.80 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katrina O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28.

GPS opened at $28.48 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $2,363,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

