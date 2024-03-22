Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells $73,627.17 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.51.

LQDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,843,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after buying an additional 69,524 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1,105.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 94,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

