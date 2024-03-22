M&G plc (LON:MNG) Declares Dividend of GBX 13.20

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 236.60 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,294.44, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 174.80 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.07).

MNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&G to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.86) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on M&G in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.61) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 225.83 ($2.88).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

