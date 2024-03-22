Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.15

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Shanta Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SHG opened at GBX 14.51 ($0.18) on Friday. Shanta Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.90 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.93.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in East Africa. It holds a 100% interest in the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company also owns the Singida gold mine located in the Ikungi region of Central Tanzania; and the West Kenya Project in Kenya.

