Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.15

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Shanta Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shanta Gold Stock Performance
LON:SHG opened at GBX 14.51 ($0.18) on Friday. Shanta Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.90 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.93.
About Shanta Gold
