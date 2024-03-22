Pantheon Infrastructure PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PINT)

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pantheon Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:PINT opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.95) on Friday. Pantheon Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.20 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.30.

About Pantheon Infrastructure

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC focuses on investing in infrastructure assets worldwide. It invests to invest in various infrastructure sectors, such as digital infrastructure, renewables and energy efficiency, power and utilities, transport and logistics, and social and other infrastructure. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

