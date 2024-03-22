Pantheon Infrastructure PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PINT)

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Pantheon Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON:PINT opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.95) on Friday. Pantheon Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.20 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.30.
About Pantheon Infrastructure
