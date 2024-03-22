360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

360 Capital REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 62.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at 360 Capital REIT

In related news, insider Tony Pitt bought 1,388,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$585,872.73 ($385,442.58). 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

360 Capital REIT Company Profile

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

