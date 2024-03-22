BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Plans $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 12 month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £11.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.87.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

