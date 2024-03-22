BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Plans $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 12 month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £11.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.87.
About BioPharma Credit
