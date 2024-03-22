Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Robinson Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of RBN opened at GBX 95 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The company has a market capitalization of £15.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,218.75 and a beta of 0.70. Robinson has a 52-week low of GBX 85.62 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).
Robinson Company Profile
