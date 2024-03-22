Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Robinson Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RBN opened at GBX 95 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The company has a market capitalization of £15.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,218.75 and a beta of 0.70. Robinson has a 52-week low of GBX 85.62 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).

Get Robinson alerts:

Robinson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.