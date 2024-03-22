Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.73

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Primary Health Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 94.79 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.56. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.39). The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,722.65, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.34) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.31) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bandhana Rawal acquired 27,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £24,794.10 ($31,564.74). 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primary Health Properties

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.