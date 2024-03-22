New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:NZO) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:NZO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
New Zealand Oil & Gas Price Performance
New Zealand Oil & Gas Company Profile
New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, production, and appraisal of oil and gas properties in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It also develops, produces, and sells natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and condensate. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.
