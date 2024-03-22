Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) Increases Dividend to $3.33 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 3.329 per share on Sunday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous interim dividend of $3.06.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Ramsay Health Care
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ramsay Health Care
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.