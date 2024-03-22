Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) Increases Dividend to $3.33 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 3.329 per share on Sunday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous interim dividend of $3.06.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

About Ramsay Health Care

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.