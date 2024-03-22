Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Waypoint REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Hadyn Stephens bought 50,763 shares of Waypoint REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$123,354.09 ($81,154.01). 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Waypoint REIT
Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Waypoint REIT
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Waypoint REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waypoint REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.