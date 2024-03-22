Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Waypoint REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hadyn Stephens bought 50,763 shares of Waypoint REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$123,354.09 ($81,154.01). 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waypoint REIT

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

