Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Reece Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About Reece
