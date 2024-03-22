First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of FIF stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

