First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance
Shares of FSD stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
