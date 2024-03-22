First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

Shares of FSD stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.