Weg S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of WEGZY stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. WEG has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

