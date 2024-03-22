Weg S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
WEG Price Performance
Shares of WEGZY stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. WEG has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
About WEG
