StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.55.
About StorageVault Canada
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.