StorageVault Canada Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
