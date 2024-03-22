Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declares Dividend of $0.54

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
WTSHF opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $24.24.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
