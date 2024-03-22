Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.8 %
CDDRF stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $5.80.
About Headwater Exploration
