Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.8 %
CDDRF opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $5.80.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
