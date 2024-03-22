Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.8 %

CDDRF opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

