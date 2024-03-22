Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Acadian Timber stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $13.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

