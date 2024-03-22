Ag Growth International Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
Ag Growth International stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
