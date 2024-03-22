Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Spin Master Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

